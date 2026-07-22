Cyprus startups and scaleups have been invited to take part in the European Startup Pitch Session in Rome on September 22 and 23, 2026, with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) informing members about the opportunity.

Keve said the event will take place as part of Rome Future Week 2026 and aims to showcase innovative business ventures while creating networking opportunities with investors, companies, institutional bodies and representatives of Europe’s innovation ecosystem.

The initiative is open to startups and scaleups based in or operating from a European country, offering participants the opportunity to present their projects to a wider European audience.

Keve said the event is designed to promote emerging businesses and help strengthen connections between entrepreneurs, investors and key players in the European innovation community.

The deadline for applications has been extended until July 31, 2026, giving interested companies additional time to submit their applications.

The winning company will receive, among other benefits, a support package aimed at helping accelerate its development, with an indicative value of up to €10,000.

Keve encouraged interested businesses to review the participation requirements and application process through the relevant documentation accompanying the invitation.