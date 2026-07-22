The EKO Reward Programme for High-Achieving Graduates in Cyprus is a new initiative being implemented as part of HELLENiQ ENERGY’s corporate responsibility strategy and the “Empowering Youth” pillar, with the aim of recognising young people’s excellence and supporting their educational and personal development.

The programme is aimed at graduates of public and private upper secondary schools and technical colleges in Cyprus who achieved top marks during the 2025–2026 academic year and are permanent residents of the mountain communities included in the National Strategy for the Development of Mountain Communities (ESOK), including the communities of the Tillyria Community Services Cluster.

Eligibility is open to top-performing graduates who have achieved a school-leaving certificate mark of 18.5 or above, as defined by the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth, as well as an average mark of at least 16 in the relevant subjects of the Pancyprian Entrance Examinations. Successful candidates will be awarded cash prizes commensurate with their academic performance, providing practical support for the next stage of their academic journey.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Commissioner for the Development of Mountain Communities and with the support of the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth, reaffirming the shared commitment to creating more opportunities for young people living in the mountainous regions of Cyprus.

In a statement, EKO Chief Executive Giorgos Grigoras emphasised the value the Company places on young people’s performance and discipline.

“At EKO, we believe that excellence and hard work deserve to be recognised and rewarded. Through the Outstanding Graduates Reward Programme, we aim to support young people who, through hard work, dedication and perseverance, have managed to stand out,” he noted. “At the same time, we reaffirm our long-standing commitment to stand by local communities, particularly in the mountain regions of Cyprus, by investing in the younger generation and in the future.”

Interested graduates are invited to submit their applications online from July 22, 2026 to August 31, 2026, via the following link: https://forms.office.com/e/YxQAF6Z1zv.

The application must be accompanied by a copy of the 2026 Upper Secondary School Leaving Certificate, a certificate of participation in the 2026 Pancyprian Entrance Examinations and a certificate from the relevant local authority confirming the applicant is a permanent resident of a community falling within the scope of the National Strategy for the Development of Mountain Communities (ESOK) or a community in the Tillyria region.

The required supporting documents should be sent electronically to the following address: [email protected] until August 31, 2026, whilst applications will be assessed by a special EKO committee.

The final list of beneficiaries will be announced on September 4, 2026 via the Company’s website.

The programme’s Terms and Conditions, as well as all information regarding the application process, are available on the EKO website (www.eko.com.cy). For further information, interested parties may contact us by email at: [email protected]or by telephone on 22477000.

About EKO CYPRUS LIMITED

EKO CYPRUS LIMITED is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HELLENiQ ENERGY. The company is active in the import, storage, distribution and sale of liquid fuels, lubricants and LPG, both in bulk and in cylinders, to commercial and industrial customers. EKO CYPRUS LIMITED’s network of service stations is by far the market leader in transport fuels. The Company undertook the relocation of the petroleum and LPG facilities from the Larnaca seafront to Vasilikos, an investment which, when fully developed, will exceed 50 million euros. EKO CYPRUS LIMITED’s contribution to the labour market is equally significant: more than 1,500 people are employed directly or indirectly by the Company and its partner companies and EKO-branded petrol stations.

Visit the EKO Cyprus website here | Follow it on Facebook: EKO Cyprus and Instagram: @EKOCyprus

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY, known until recently as HELLENIC PETROLEUM, is a leading integrated energy group in South-Eastern Europe. The company was founded in 1998 and operates in six countries, with a portfolio spanning the entire energy value chain. In 2023, the Group’s turnover amounted to €12.8 billion and comparable EBITDA to €1,237 million, whilst total investments reached €291 million. HELLENiQ ENERGY is driving the energy transition across all its markets by embracing innovation and developing new initiatives. The company’s main objective is to become the leading provider of low-carbon energy solutions, making a substantial contribution to tackling the causes and effects of climate change.

HELLENiQ ENERGY is active in the generation, supply and trading of energy, with an ever-increasing focus on new, cleaner forms of energy, as well as on renewable energy sources. The company’s diversified portfolio, spanning the entire oil and gas value chain, includes refining, the supply and marketing of oil and petrochemical products, hydrocarbon exploration and production, and fuel trading, whilst also expanding rapidly in the renewable energy sector. Through joint ventures and shareholdings, the company also has a significant presence in the power generation sector, as well as in the supply and trading of natural gas and electricity.

HELLENiQ ENERGY places people at the heart of its business strategy, with its top priority being to ensure long-term access to sustainable energy for all. As a key investor, employer and active member of society, the company has a significant socio-economic impact in the countries where it operates, whilst at the same time aspiring to be a consistently reliable social partner.