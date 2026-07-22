Eurobank cardholders in Cyprus and Greece can earn 5 per cent cashback on summer purchases in Greece under a seasonal offer running until August 20.

The promotion, which began on July 6, applies to purchases made at participating businesses across Greece, both in physical stores and online, through Eurobank’s €pistrofi card rewards programme.

Customers can take advantage of the offer at more than 8,500 partner businesses, ranging from major retailers such as Attica, Sephora and Hondos Center to hotels, restaurants, museums and other establishments.

Unlike rewards schemes based on points, €pistrofi provides cashback directly in euros, allowing customers to use the amount earned on subsequent purchases at participating businesses.

The offer is aimed particularly at cardholders travelling to Greek islands or spending time in Athens and other destinations during the summer holiday season, extending the same rewards experience to customers from both Cyprus and Greece.

Meanwhile, Eurobank customers will continue to earn €pistrofi at more than 850 points of sale in Cyprus, meaning benefits can be collected and redeemed across both markets.

Eurobank described €pistrofi as the largest card rewards programme in Greece, adding that its expansion to Cyprus has created a cross-border rewards network covering everyday purchases, travel, accommodation, dining and retail spending.

Cardholders can use the €pistrofi app to find participating businesses, monitor the benefits available to them and access seasonal promotions.

The 5 per cent summer offer remains valid until August 20, 2026. Further details and applicable terms are available on the bank’s summer offer page.