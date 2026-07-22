More than 90 children aged 6–12 enjoyed a day of discovery, creativity and hands-on learning at Frederick University, Limassol, during ORA Explorer Day, the first public event of the ORA (Opportunities through Rooftop Agriculture) research project.

Under the theme “Grow – Learn – Connect”, the event transformed cutting-edge research into an interactive educational experience.

The ORA project explores how underused school rooftops can be transformed into smart, productive and creative spaces for learning and hands-on experience by bringing together agriculture, technology, design and education. The project is coordinated by Frederick Research Center and funded by the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF), Cyprus, under the CO-DEVELOP Programme.

During ORA Explorer Day, the participating children explored the pilot rooftop garden at Frederick University. They observed plants like young scientists, discovered how environmental sensors and automated irrigation systems help plants grow, planted vegetable seedlings to take home, and collaborated on creating a colourful mural celebrating greener schools and more sustainable cities.

By experiencing a school rooftop as a living laboratory for learning and sustainability, the children discovered how engineering, robotics, design and environmental education can work together to create greener schools and healthier, more sustainable cities.

Dr Anna Merry Economou, Principal Investigator of the ORA project and faculty member in the Department of Arts and Communication at Frederick University, highlighted the event’s significance. “ORA Explorer Day marks an important milestone for our project; seeing more than 90 children exploring, experimenting, planting and creating together reminded us that sustainability is most meaningful when children experience it rather than simply learn about it,” she noted. “Our vision is not only to grow fruit and vegetables on school rooftops, but to transform these overlooked spaces into living laboratories where science, technology, creativity and nature inspire future generations.”

Following ORA Explorer Day, the project will continue with more research, pilot demonstrations and educational activities. These will focus on developing and evaluating innovative rooftop agriculture solutions and educational resources that support schools in creating greener, healthier and more resilient learning environments.

ORA brings together industry partners Geoponiko Kentro G. Karaiskaki and P.C. Admin 22, and three research units at Frederick Research Centre:

Spatial Design & Artefact Research Unit (SpatialDAU), led by Dr Anna Merry Economou, specialising in spatial design, modular systems and participatory design;

Robotics and Automated Systems Lab (RAS Lab), led by Dr Giorgos Demetriou, faculty member in the Department of Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering and Informatics, with expertise in robotics, autonomous systems, smart monitoring technologies, IoT sensors and automation;

ROOTS Lab, led by Dr Nicoletta Christodoulou, faculty member in the Department of Education, specialising in educational innovation, curriculum development and participatory learning.

The Project Opportunities through Rooftop Farming (ORA) is implemented under the framework of the Cohesion Policy Programme “THALIA 2021-2027” of the Republic of Cyprus with co-funding by the European Union.

About Frederick University

Frederick University operates in the Republic of Cyprus since September 2007. Although the establishment of the University is relatively recent, the organisation has a long history of nearly 60 years in higher education. Its mission is to serve the society through education, research and social contribution to the broader community. The University offers a broad range of academic programs of study in the areas of Engineering, Technology, Business, Maritime Business, Arts, Architecture, Media, Humanities, Health and Education, and operates from two campuses, in Nicosia and in Limassol. With its dedication to academic excellence, provision of high-quality programmes of study and active research, the University enjoys respect and recognition both nationally and internationally. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025, it ranked among the top 301-400 universities globally, recognised as the top performing University in Cyprus for the third consecutive year.