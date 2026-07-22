The successful conclusion of Minthis Music Festival 2026 further strengthened the ongoing lifestyle partnership between Porsche Cyprus and Minthis, bringing together two brands united by a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, design and unforgettable experiences.

Minthis Music Festival is a five-evening celebration of classical and contemporary music, bringing internationally-acclaimed artists to Cyprus. The collaboration reached its peak on July 11, 2026 following a remarkable performance by renowned Grammy-nominated bass Günther Groissböck, with the exclusive Porsche After Party.

Festival artists, invited guests, Porsche clients and partners came together for an evening that reflected the shared values of both brands. More than a sponsorship, the partnership embodied a common philosophy centred on timeless design, authenticity and elevated experiences, reinforcing the natural synergy between Porsche’s heritage of performance and craftsmanship and Minthis’ vision of creating exceptional cultural and lifestyle moments.

A standout moment of the evening was the transformation of Bar-M into an elegant celebration space beneath the summer sky. Framed by the stunning surroundings of Minthis, the venue featured a dynamic Porsche installation with immersive LED video screens and an exclusive display of the new Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric and Cayenne SUV Electric.

Guests enjoyed bespoke Porsche-inspired cocktails and a live DJ set, bringing together two distinct worlds of music in one night. The after party provided a fitting finale to the night, perfectly capturing the shared spirit of Porsche and Minthis—where exceptional design, innovation, hospitality and memorable experiences came together.

Presented by Pafilia and curated by LaimTee Art, Minthis Music Festival 2026 once again provided an exceptional platform for the new partnership with Porsche Cyprus. Welcoming internationally-acclaimed artists and audiences from Cyprus and abroad to the award-winning Minthis resort, the Festival combined world-class music with outstanding hospitality and contemporary luxury, creating a fitting environment for a brand synonymous with performance, innovation and timeless design.

The partnership with Porsche Cyprus further reinforced Minthis Music Festival’s position as one of Cyprus’ leading cultural and lifestyle events, demonstrating how like-minded brands can elevate the festival experience.

Evangelia Eliadou, Executive Director of Pafilia, hailed the partnership. “At Minthis, we believe the most memorable destinations are defined by the experiences they create and the people they bring together,” she said. “Our collaboration with Porsche Cyprus reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional moments that combine culture, hospitality and contemporary luxury in a truly unique setting.”

For her part, Pavlina Iacovidou, Marketing and PR Manager at Porsche Cyprus, added: “The Minthis Music Festival provided the ideal setting to present the new all-electric Porsche Cayenne in an environment that embodies innovation, performance and contemporary luxury. Our ongoing collaboration with Minthis allows us to create experiences that extend beyond the vehicle itself, bringing together design, culture and hospitality in a way that reflects the Porsche lifestyle.”

Building on the continued success of their partnership, Minthis and Porsche Cyprus look forward to creating more inspiring experiences that celebrate music, innovation, design and contemporary luxury.