Successful 'Lidl Better Living Days' roadshow heads to Paralimni

Following two successful two-day events at the Lidl stores in Agia Fylaxeos and Ypsonas, Lidl Cyprus’ summer wellness roadshow continues its tour on July 24 and 25.

With two consecutive weekends filled with great food, exercise, a refreshing atmosphere and ideas for a better everyday life, the Lidl Better Living Days event in Limassol came to a successful close.

On July 10 and 11 at the Lidl store in Agia Fylaxeos and on July 17 and 18 at the Lidl store in Ypsona, people of all ages had the opportunity to experience a unique summer event designed around wellness, healthy eating and family.

The public participated in yoga sessions,cooking moments by the Lidl Food Academy on the Go, sampled refreshing and healthy treats, received practical nutrition tips and enjoyed creative activities for children. After Nicosia, Paphos and Limassol, Lidl Cyprus’ summer wellness roadshow now moves on to Paralimni.

The next stop will take place on Friday, July 24, 2026 and Saturday, July 25, 2026, at the Lidl Paralimni store, featuring free activities for all ages.

Lidl Better Living Days continue to travel across Cyprus, proving that Better Living can start with something simple: a taste, a movement, an idea, a refreshing moment.

Learn more about the roadshow’s detailed schedule and upcoming stops here.

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