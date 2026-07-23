Authorities on Thursday continued a crackdown on illegal caravans and makeshift structures along Larnaca’s coastline, carrying out a second operation days after clearing a beach next to the Larnaca Nautical Club.

Crews from the Larnaca district government and the town’s municipality were working at a beach near the former oil refinery site, where they removed three caravans and dismantled around nine illegal shacks and makeshift structures erected on the beach.

Authorities said the structures had occupied public space, altered the natural environment and restricted publ access to the coastline.

The latest operation follows Tuesday’s large-scale enforcement operation at the beach next to the Larnaca Nautical Club, launched after caravan owners failed to comply with an ultimatum issued by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou and the Larnaca district government.

The presence of 18 caravans had been recorded at the site last Saturday. Following the warning, approximately 12 owners removed their caravans voluntarily.

District government crews had on Tuesday removed the remaining six caravans using specialised transport platforms.

Authorities said the owners would be issued with administrative fines, which must be paid before they are permitted to reclaim their caravans.

Measures have also been put in place to prevent the illegal occupation of the beaches from recurring. The competent authorities said inspections would continue to safeguard public access to the coastline and protect public land.