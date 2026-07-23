Cyprus produces more solar energy than can be used, Sigenergy offers smarter way to store it

Cyprus is experiencing rapid growth in solar power, but increasing amounts of renewable energy are being curtailed because the electricity grid cannot absorb all the power generated during periods of high solar production. With the country now investing in large-scale battery storage, energy storage has become a key topic in Cyprus’ energy transition.

Sigenergy, a premium global provider of intelligent energy storage solutions, is now available in Cyprus through its official representative, NIROXX Engineering Ltd. Sigenergy offers solutions for private households, small businesses, Commercial and Industrial (C&I) projects and larger-scale battery storage applications.

For homeowners, SigenStor is an AI-powered 5-in-1 home energy storage system, integrating the solar inverter, EV DC charger, battery pack and energy management system in one solution. Its bidirectional EV DC charger is V2X-ready, supporting future Vehicle-to-Home and Vehicle-to-Grid applications. The modular system helps households maximise their solar energy use, reduce grid dependence and increase energy independence.

For commercial and industrial customers, SigenStack offers safe, reliable and scalable energy storage. With six layers of battery safety protection, IP66 protection and real-time monitoring through Sigen Cloud, the system is designed for reliable operation throughout the year. A single system can provide up to 253 kWh of storage capacity, while multiple systems can operate in parallel for larger projects.

Another key advantage is seamless backup power. Combined with the Sigen Energy Gateway, Sigenergy’s patented 0 ms load-side disruption technology enables a seamless transition to back-up power when the grid fails, allowing homes and businesses to continue operating without interruption.

“Cyprus has enormous potential for solar energy, and energy storage will be an important part of making better use of this clean energy. Sigenergy offers solutions for residential, commercial and larger-scale applications,” says Alexei Keller from NIROXX Engineering Ltd.

NIROXX Engineering Ltd. is currently looking for qualified installation partners across Cyprus. Electricians, photovoltaic installers and EPC companies interested in joining the Sigenergy partner network are invited to contact NIROXX Engineering Ltd. for partnership opportunities, product training and technical support.

Learn more about becoming a NIROXX installation partner here.

For Home Solutions, visit: https://niroxx.io/home-batteries/

For C&I Solutions, visit: https://niroxx.io/commercial-and-industrial-batteries/

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