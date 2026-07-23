Juicy, lemony and flavourful koupepia (stuffed vine leaves) are the star of this upcoming village fiesta. The Koupepi Festival 2026 in Avdimou village fast approaches, taking place this Friday night, July 24 in the courtyard of the Avdimou Youth Multicentre.

Get ready for an evening of Cyprus aromas and flavours, live music and one extra-long koupepi surprise.

Back again in its full summer glory is this traditional village festival that celebrates local tradition and cuisine. The beloved stuffed vine leaves dish, travels from grandmothers’ kitchens to the Avdimou courtyard, sharing tastes and recipes with visitors of all ages and taste buds.

From 8pm onwards, the festival will open its doors, treating visitors to food and drink and live music by the bands Megaro and Etous Palai.

The festival’s most intriguing sight is perhaps the eight-metre-long koupepi that will be prepared especially for the night!

Koupepi Festival 2026

Traditional village festival celebrating stuffed vine leaves. July 24. Avdimou Youth Multicentre, Limassol district. 8pm. Free entrance. Tel: 25-222034