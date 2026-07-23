Heathrow keeps expansion plans on track after record six months

Heathrow Airport welcomed a record 40 million passengers during the first half of 2026, despite geopolitical uncertainty affecting parts of its global network, according to financial results published this week.

The airport said the performance demonstrated the resilience of major international hub airports, with strong growth in North America and Asia-Pacific helping offset softer demand for travel to the Middle East.

“Despite geopolitical headwinds, we welcomed a record 40 million passengers in the first half of the year while delivering strong customer service, culminating in passengers ranking Heathrow as one of the best airports in the world,” said Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye.

“I’m proud of the work colleagues have done to achieve this in the face of these challenges,” he added.

Passenger traffic to North America increased by 1.6 per cent, while travel to the Asia-Pacific region rose by 7.9 per cent.

Transfer passenger numbers also increased by 5.4 per cent, while cargo volumes through Heathrow, described as the UK’s largest port by value, rose by almost 1 per cent.

The airport said its operational performance remained strong, allowing it to retain its position as Europe’s most punctual hub airport, with more flights departing on time than any other major European hub.

It also said passengers ranked Heathrow among the world’s best airports, with the airport receiving the top award for airport shopping in the annual Skytrax awards.

Heathrow said it continued investing in customer experience and infrastructure throughout the period.

The airport became the first major international hub airport to complete the installation of next-generation security scanners, allowing passengers to leave liquids and laptops inside their bags during security screening.

The installation marked the completion of a £1 billion investment programme.

Construction has also begun on a new entrance for Terminal 4, which will modernise the check-in area, reduce vehicle congestion and provide a larger multi-storey car park.

In addition, Heathrow upgraded key components of the baggage handling system serving Terminal 2, which it said is already improving operational resilience.

“Our plan for the future is about much more than just building a third runway. This project is a real opportunity to provide an economic boost to every region and nation of the country,” Woldbye said.

“It will back British industry by pumping billions of pounds of private investment into our UK supply chain, revitalising the UK’s steel sector as well as creating tens of thousands of new jobs and skilled apprenticeships across the country,” he said.

Financially, Heathrow reported revenue of £1.729 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, up 0.3 per cent from £1.724 billion during the same period last year.

Adjusted operating costs rose by 6.4 per cent to £814 million, driven primarily by higher government taxes, including business rates and national insurance contributions, as well as continued investment in new technology designed to improve efficiency and operational performance.

Adjusted EBITDA declined by 4.6 per cent to £915 million, compared with £959 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

The airport said its financial position remained robust, with gearing at 83.2 per cent, close to historic lows, and liquidity of £3.8 billion, which it said is sufficient to meet all obligations for at least the next 18 months.

It added that shareholders received £200 million in dividends during the period, reflecting high passenger satisfaction, strong operational performance and the airport’s financial strength.

Heathrow also said plans for expansion remain on schedule.

The UK government is currently consulting on the draft Heathrow Expansion National Policy Statement, which identifies Heathrow as Critical National Growth Infrastructure because of its contribution to economic growth across the country.

The airport said its privately funded expansion proposal would strengthen industrial supply chains, including the UK steel industry, while creating tens of thousands of apprenticeships and skilled jobs.

According to Heathrow, once a third runway becomes operational it will increase trade through the airport by 50 per cent and attract millions of additional visitors and investors to the UK.

The airport cited the UK government’s own assessment, which estimates the project would create 60,000 jobs and generate £40 billion in economic growth.

Heathrow also said the expansion enjoys broad backing from trade unions, businesses and local communities, with 68 per cent of local residents supporting the project.

The airport said it intends to respond to the government’s consultation in an effort to ensure the final policy framework allows the project to proceed without unnecessary delay.

On regulation, Heathrow said the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) continues refining the regulatory framework for expansion.

The airport argued that greater long-term certainty, stronger incentives and independent expert oversight are needed to deliver better outcomes for consumers.

It added that airlines operating at airports with split operators have expressed concerns that such arrangements can undermine the passenger experience while failing to deliver the intended competitive benefits, raising questions over whether that approach should be applied at Heathrow.

The airport also stressed that timely regulatory decisions will be essential if expansion is to deliver benefits including lower air fares, adding that it is submitting further evidence to the CAA ahead of its next H8 regulatory decision in November.

“It will unlock significant new capacity, opening new domestic and international routes, making travel more affordable for passengers and providing a £150 billion boost to British trade with markets around the world,” Woldbye said.

“For too long, indecision and debate has prevented these benefits from being delivered,” he added.

“Over the next several weeks, we’ll be working with the new government to make sure we can deliver these benefits for communities and workers right across the country,” Woldbye concluded.