The latest season of “The Louis Night Show” on Alpha Cyprus came to a spectacular close with a live grand-prize draw that saw Elena Epifaniou win a brand-new Dacia Bigster 1.2 TCe 140hp Essential Edition, worth €26,800, a prize sponsored by the Pilakoutas Group.

The handover of the new vehicle took place at the Dacia showroom, where Epifaniou received her special gift from Stalo Pilakouta, Head of Business Strategy at the Pilakoutas Group. Pilakouta congratulated Epifaniou on her success, wishing her many safe and enjoyable journeys in her new car.

The new Bigster is Dacia’s largest and most comprehensive offering in the SUV category, offering top-tier roominess, modern design and advanced safety technologies. The Essential version features generous equipment, such as a seven-inch digital instrument panel, reversing camera, parking sensors, automatic emergency braking system with pedestrian, cyclist and motorcyclist recognition, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition and 17-inch alloy wheels, providing high levels of safety, comfort and practicality.

Looking ahead, Alpha Cyprus’ partnership with the Pilakoutas Group continues successfully, offering viewers unique experiences every year and the chance to win great prizes. The brand-new Dacia Bigster was the grand prize in this year’s competition, giving one lucky viewer the start of a new journey.