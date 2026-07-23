New Jeep Compass elevates standards in C-segment SUV category

With more than 2.5 million units sold since its debut in 2006, the Jeep Compass is one of the most significant models in the American brand’s history. Today, the new generation of the Jeep Compass is set to continue this successful run, presenting a completely revamped model that combines contemporary design, advanced technology, enhanced practicality and the authentic off-road capabilities that characterise every Jeep.

The new architecture allows for the use of different powertrain systems, ranging from mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids to fully electric versions, meeting every need of European drivers.

In terms of design, the new Compass remains true to the Jeep identity, retaining the distinctive grille with its seven vertical slats and the pronounced trapezoidal wheel arches. That said, its designers have placed particular emphasis on aerodynamics, achieving a drag coefficient of less than 0.29 – the best ever achieved by a Jeep model in Europe. This performance is enhanced by the active front grille, the completely flat floor, the specially-designed wheels and the aerodynamically-optimised rear spoiler.

Alongside its more efficient design, the Compass retains its authentic character. All models feature 200 millimetres of ground clearance, the ability to wade through water up to 470 millimetres deep, and the Selec-Terrain system, which adjusts the electronic systems to suit conditions. The four-wheel-drive versions offer even greater approach and departure angles, as well as enhanced capabilities on rough terrain.

The cabin has been designed with comfort and practicality in mind. Its length of 4.55 metres ensures particularly comfortable and spacious accommodation for passengers, whilst the boot capacity is 550 litres. In addition, there are 34 litres of storage space for small items, whilst the rear seats fold down in a 40/20/40 configuration, significantly increasing transport flexibility.

In terms of technology, the new Compass standard tier comes with a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 16-inch central touchscreen, supporting over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Also available are systems such as Level 2 Autonomous Driving, a Head-Up Display, semi-automatic lane change, Matrix LED headlights and smartphone access and start functionality. The model is available on the Cypriot market with a 48V mild-hybrid engine delivering 145 hp and 240 Nm of torque, priced from €31,900.

Test-drive the new Jeep Compass at CiC Automasters showrooms.