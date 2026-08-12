Cypriot journalist and filmmaker Kyri Evangelou has won a News & Documentary Emmy Award as producer and editor of The Guardian’s three-part series Along the Green Line, which follows communities living along the 1949 armistice border between Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The series received the award for outstanding continuing coverage, with reporter Matthew Cassel travelling along the divide that was once regarded as a possible basis for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Evangelou was part of an international team that also included cinematographer Ayman Abu Ramouz, fixer Guy Barak and editor Frances Rankin.

Filmed amid military incursions, checkpoints and continuing violence, the series examines how physical barriers, political rhetoric and fear have affected people living on either side of the conflict.

It also explores the distance between political ambitions for peace and the reality faced by communities on the ground.

Temujin Doran, The Guardian’s acting head of video, said the series was made “under incredibly difficult circumstances” by teams committed to “truthful, humane storytelling”.

The Guardian’s editor in chief Katharine Viner described the project as combining “deeply reported journalism with bold multimedia innovation”.

Previous winners include the paper’s coverage of Edward Snowden’s National Security Agency revelations in 2014, the US immigration crisis in 2015 and the plight of Libyan asylum seekers in 2022.