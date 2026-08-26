The met office on Wednesday issued a yellow weather warning for high temperatures, which will be in force for two and a half hours during the afternoon.

The warning will be in force between 1.30pm and 4pm, with inland temperatures set to reach 40 degrees Celsius.

Elsewhere, temperatures in mountainous areas and on the coasts are expected to be somewhat cooler, reaching 32 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 34 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 29 degrees Celsius in the mountains.