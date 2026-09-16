Rain and a possible isolated thunderstorm are expected over the mountains on Wednesday, ahead of a weather disturbance which is forecast to affect Cyprus on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday will begin mostly clear, with locally increased cloud developing around midday and early afternoon, bringing isolated rain mainly over the mountains. A brief isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures will rise to 36C inland, around 33C on most coasts, 31C on the west coast and 28C in the higher mountains.

Winds will initially be light and variable at 3 Beaufort, gradually becoming mainly southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. They may temporarily reach 4 to 5 Beaufort along parts of the southern coast. The sea will be slight.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear, with temperatures falling to around 19C inland, 22C on the coast and 18C in the higher mountains.

A change in the weather is expected from Thursday, when conditions will become partly cloudy, with isolated rain and thunderstorms mainly over the mountains and inland during the afternoon. Hail is also possible during thunderstorms.

Local rain and possible isolated thunderstorms are expected during the night, mainly over the western half of the island, while light dust may also be present in the atmosphere.

Friday will be partly to locally mostly cloudy, with local rain and isolated thunderstorms expected at intervals.

On Saturday, locally increased cloud is expected to bring isolated rain around midday and early afternoon, mainly over the mountains, with an isolated thunderstorm also possible.

Temperatures will fall noticeably through Friday, dropping below the seasonal average, before rising slightly on Saturday.