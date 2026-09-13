The euro is getting a makeover and the public get to have a choice

A Greek designer with over 250 postage stamps to her credit is vying to design the next euro banknotes. Myrsini Vardopoulou, who has spent more than 20 years creating stamps for Hellenic Post, is no stranger to designing for mass circulation.

Her work has featured themes from the Olympic Games to literature and communication. Now, she is leading Design E, one of ten proposals shortlisted by the European Central Bank for its new euro series.

Citizens in the euro area can vote for their preferred design until September 21, with the ECB’s governing council expected to make a final decision by the end of the year. The winning design will be incorporated into the currency used by millions.

Vardopoulou’s design for the €20 note depicting Marie Curi, the pioneering Polish-French physicist and chemist

The ten shortlisted proposals from the ECB focus on two main themes. One explores European culture through iconic figures like Maria Callas, Ludwig van Beethoven and Miguel de Cervantes.

The other highlights rivers and birds as symbols of freedom and unity, reflecting Europe’s connection to nature. Design E falls under the cultural theme but takes a unique approach, prioritising the contributions of individuals over their fame.

This distinction is key; instead of celebrating well-known figures, the design centres on their work. Using a circular visual language and various symbols, it aims to create an intellectual space where ideas, knowledge and culture converge.

The ECB notes that the diversity of represented individuals can inspire a reconnection with evolving cultural values.

The back of the hundred euro note

In essence, Design E poses a simple question: what unites Europeans despite their varied cultures and histories? The answer lies in the shared value of ideas and human achievement.

A Greek designer in a European competition

Vardopoulou’s Greek heritage adds intrigue for Cyprus. While the euro is a shared currency, it embodies diverse national experiences.

The notes must function in countries with different languages and histories. Cyprus already shares a Greek connection through Vardopoulou’s planned €5 note, featuring Europa from Greek mythology, alongside a map showing Cyprus and Malta.

The ECB notes that the designers represent seven EU nationalities, with six men and four women, including two under 40.

All finalists are professional graphic designers for the competition’s second stage. The ECB emphasises that the shortlist reflects a variety of European designers, rather than a single national style.

This is significant as the final banknotes will represent the euro area as a whole, not individual countries like Greece, Germany or Cyprus.

Banknotes are distinctive items. Unlike everyday objects that fade into the background, a good banknote must be recognisable, hard to replicate, user-friendly, and reflect societal values.

The current euro notes embody themes of European integration, openness, and cooperation. The Europa series, launched gradually from 2013 to 2019, replaced the original notes from the euro’s introduction in 2002.

They are available in €5, €10, €20, €50, €100, and €200 denominations, while the €500 note, though no longer issued, remains legal tender.

First, a public vote will take place, followed by the ECB’s evaluation of the results alongside an independent survey and technical report.

The back of the five euro note hinting at the cultural influence Callas had

Cash is changing too

The debate over new banknotes coincides with a pivotal moment for European currency. The euro, now used by around 358 million people across 21 EU countries, faces the potential introduction of a digital counterpart.

Intended to complement rather than replace cash, the digital euro could see its first issuance by 2029 if legislation is passed in 2026. This dual focus on digital innovation and redesigned banknotes reflects Europe’s evolving identity.

Your vote comes first

The public now holds the decision. Residents of the euro area can vote online for their preferred design until September 21.

If Design E is selected, Vardopoulou’s work could emerge as a prominent example of European graphic design, appearing on envelopes, wallets, tills and cash machines across the eurozone.

For a designer who started with stamps, it will deliver a message far greater than its size

Click here to vote