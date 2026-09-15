The German tourist who drowned in a swimming pool in Paralimni last month has been identified through tributes posted online as Riccardo Staudt, a 22-year-old adult content creator known to his audience as ‘Noah Segsy’.

Staudt was pulled unconscious from the pool of an apartment complex in the Famagusta district on the evening of August 24, at around 9.20pm.

He was taken to Famagusta general hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy carried out by forensic pathologist Dr Nikolas Charalambous confirmed drowning as the cause of death.

His identity became publicly known as tributes accumulated beneath his social media posts online, with followers and acquaintances writing farewell messages.

Staudt maintained a presence across Instagram, TikTok, X and OnylFans, building an audience primarily within the gay community.

A friend of his mother has organised a fundraising campaign to cover the cost of repatriating his body to Germany and funeral expenses.

The campaign has raised €20,555 from 465 donations, exceeding its initial target of €14,000.

Police in Paralimni are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning.