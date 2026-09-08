Police are investigating an attack on a 25-year-old food delivery rider who was robbed by two men in the Limassol district early on Tuesday.

He was riding his motorcycle in the Erimi area at around 2.30am when two unknown men approached him.

They attacked and beat him before stealing his motorcycle and a waist bag containing €100.

The victim went to Limassol general hospital, where he received first aid before being discharged.

Police later found the motorcycle abandoned in an open plot of land in Limassol.

Episkopi police station is continuing the investigation into the robbery and is examining the circumstances surrounding the attack.