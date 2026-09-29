A junior party in Slovakia’s leftist-nationalist coalition voted with the parliamentary opposition to dismiss a minister on Tuesday, raising the possibility that pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government could collapse and an early election be held.

The move raised questions about the government’s survival a year before a scheduled election, and Fico said he would gather his Smer-Slovak Social Democracy (Smer-SSD) party’s leadership to discuss next steps on Wednesday.

Fico raised the possibility of an early election and said it could take place in January, but that would require supermajority approval by parliament.

The parliament voted to dismiss Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Tomas Taraba, who has fallen out with the leadership of his far-right Slovak National Party (SNS), which is a junior member of the coalition and had demanded his resignation.

The three-party government has been dependent on several loyal independents to control 78 seats in the 150-strong parliament. The motion to remove Taraba won 77 votes.

Fico may try to reform a governing coalition with current partners.

A government collapse would not automatically trigger an election, as the constitution presumes forming another cabinet.

Slovakia under Fico has diverged from European Union and Nato allies by keeping warm relations with Russia and continuing to import Russian oil and gas.

Opinion polls show the ruling parties may lose power in an election.