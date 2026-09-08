Two men aged 21 and 19 have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a 25-year-old food delivery worker in Erimi, Limassol, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The two suspects were arrested following investigations by officers from Episkopi police station and the Limassol regional department.

Police said the delivery worker was riding his motorcycle at around 2.30am when he was approached by two men.

The suspects allegedly attacked and beat him before taking his motorcycle and a wallet containing €100.

The 25-year-old went to Limassol general hospital after the incident, where he received first aid before being discharged.

His motorcycle was later found abandoned in an open plot of land in Limassol.

Police said testimony obtained during the investigation led to the identification of the two suspects and their subsequent arrests.

Episkopi police station is continuing investigations into the case.