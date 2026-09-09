Delays in providing schoolbooks and installing air conditioning in classrooms, as well as the fact that hundreds of pupils are attending school in prefabricated buildings, has prompted primary teachers’ union Poed on Wednesday to call on the education ministry to take action, just days before primary schools open on September 14.

Poed said the education ministry should make sure all pupils in public schools receive quality education and expressed concern over the current situation.

The government, it said, had promised to install air conditioning units in all classrooms over the period of three years, which “unfortunately has not been done”.

“Thousands of children and teachers are starting the new schoolyear in classrooms without the fundamental comfortable temperature conditions. Air conditioning is not a luxury […] but has to do with the health and safety of children and teachers,” it stressed.

Poed also complained that “hundreds of children” will be studying in prefabricated classrooms and that “a solution that should have been temporary appears to be turning into a permanent choice.”

It also said there had been delays in delivering schoolbooks. “It is unacceptable that this schoolyear is starting without the necessary educational material and the teachers must cover this gap with black and white photocopies.”

According to Poed, there are also shortages in teachers and assistants, and called on the education ministry, government and involved organisations to take all necessary measures to ensure quality education for all children.

Meanwhile, Diko tabled the air conditioning issue at the House education committee on Wednesday for discussion at next week’s meeting, so that the MPs could be fully informed about the course of works, the problems and pending issues.

“Our initiative was deemed necessary” following complaints by teachers, parents and students, Diko MP Panikos Leonidou said.