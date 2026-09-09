A used car salesman in north Nicosia claims he received repeated threats and a demand for €400,000 before his business was set on fire, with two young men arrested in connection with the attack on Wednesday.

Tolga Yesil, who runs Tol Cars showroom, told Turkish Cypriot media that he had received threatening phone calls and messages six or seven times before the arson attack.

He said those making the demands warned that if he did not pay the €400,000, a social media campaign would be launched against him and his business.

Yesil said posts attacking his reputation and business subsequently began appearing on social media.

He also referred to messages from telephone numbers with the German calling code +49, which included the phrase “uncle sends you greetings”.

The businessman said he had reported the threats to the police and provided a statement.

About a month before the arson, he received another threatening call and handed his mobile phone to the police for examination.

The arson took place in the early hours of Tuesday in the Trachonas area of north Nicosia.

According to the Turkish Cypriot police, a vehicle inside the showroom was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire.

One car was destroyed, while another was damaged after the flames spread.

Two men aged 19 and 20 were arrested after being tracked down at Tymbou (Ercan) airport.