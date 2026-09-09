US ambassador John Breslow on Wednesday presented his credentials to President Nikos Christodoulides as part of the official resumption of his duties in the Republic.

President Nikos Christodoulides, speaking while on his way to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Wednesday morning said that a proper first meeting with the ambassador has been scheduled for next week.

“As we mentioned with the new American ambassador, whom I will see next week in a regular meeting – today it was within the framework of the presentation of his credentials – that the ‘sky is the limit’, when we talk about US-Republic relations,” Christodoulides said.

Breslow was nominated by United States President Donald Trump to serve as US ambassador to Cyprus in October 2025 and arrived in Cyprus over the weekend to take charge of the US embassy in Nicosia.

He comes from a background in business, politics, public service and philanthropy and holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

In public service, Breslow served two terms as state auditor of public accounts in Nebraska and later ran for governor of Nebraska.

Breslow also served as chairman of the Madonna foundation, as a member of the board of directors of the YMCA of Lincoln, Nebraska, and as a member of the board of directors of EMT Corp.