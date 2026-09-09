Annita Demetriou has emerged as the leading choice among Disy members for the party’s presidential nomination ahead of the 2028 elections.

The poll, conducted by IMR on behalf of news outlet Reporter, found that 48 per cent of Disy members would support Demetriou in a possible contest for the nomination.

Averof Neophytou received 36 per cent, leaving a 12-percentage point gap between the two.

George Pamborides, the only one of the three to have officially declared his interest in the nomination, received just 7 per cent.

Around one in 10 respondents said none of the three was suitable to represent the party.

Demetriou also recorded a clear advantage when members were asked who would have the strongest prospects in the presidential election itself.

Some 64 per cent identified her as the most electable candidate, while 58 per cent considered her the most versatile in attracting support beyond Disy’s traditional base.

The findings come as the party prepares for a possible internal contest over its 2028 presidential candidate, with the survey suggesting that the outcome could have implications for the party’s unity after the nomination process.

A majority of respondents, 58 per cent, said Disy should contest the presidential election independently with a party candidate.

However, 26 per cent preferred supporting President Nikos Christodoulides, while 13 per cent favoured cooperation with other political forces and the selection of a mutually accepted candidate.

The Cyprus problem emerged as the most important criterion for choosing a candidate, with 30 per cent of respondents placing it first among the factors they would consider.

The issue has featured prominently in Averof’s recent political statements.

The poll does not establish whether members who prioritise the Cyprus problem support his position or intend to oppose him over it.

The survey also examined how members would respond if their preferred candidate lost the internal contest.

Some 22 per cent said they would probably or definitely not vote for the official Disy candidate in the presidential election if that person was not their preferred choice.

A further 23 per cent said they would be prepared to support a Disy figure who contested the presidential election independently after losing the internal party process.

The figures indicate that a significant minority of the party’s internal electorate could refuse to support the eventual nominee, depending on the outcome of the selection process.

Members were also asked how they would view a Disy executive running for president outside the party’s procedures.

Thirty per cent described such a move as a democratic right, while 27 per cent regarded it as an expression of excessive personal ambition.

Another 38 per cent viewed it more negatively, describing it as party betrayal.

The poll was based on a sample of 700 Disy members and voters over the age of 18 who are eligible to participate in internal party elections.