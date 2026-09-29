The National Guard’s offshore patrol vessel Ioannidis and Greek navy frigate Nikiforos Fokas will be open to the public at Larnaca port on Thursday, October 1, as part of celebrations marking the anniversary of the Republic of Cyprus’ independence.

The National Guard General Staff said the two vessels will be open to visitors from 10am until 2pm and again from 4pm until 7pm.

“The event is taking place as part of celebrations for the anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Cyprus and will offer the public a rare opportunity to see the capabilities of the two vessels up close,” it said.

Visitors entering Larnaca port will be subject to the required checks and security procedures applicable to entry into ports of the Republic, the announcement added.