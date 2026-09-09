September has arrived with a rich agenda of new and annual festivals. Here are some that deserve a visit

19th Mediterranean Folklore Dance, Choir and Traditional Band Festival: September 10-14

Back for another year is the festival that brings folklore, dances and traditions from the Mediterranean region and beyond. The 19th edition travels to the Holy Bishopric of Tamasos and Oreinis as the ten communities of Tamasou (Anayia, Episkopeio, Ergates, Kambia, Kapedes, Pera Oreinis, Politiko, Deftera and Psimolofou) collaborate to present it. Dance performances from international groups and live music will entertain guests for five days.

www.reamadellaioannidou.com

United Street Festival: September 12-13

True to its name, this city festival aims to bring together Cypriot artists, makers, producers and urban culture lovers in the heart of Nicosia. Unfolding at Eleftheria Square, the United Street Festival will feature local designers, brands and small businesses at a market, a selection of street food vendors, cocktail bars and, of course, musicians: Cilia Katrali, Papazó Full Band, DJ Manic Mike, Sunday Reunion, DJ Maria N and Triple Four & Instant Soup Consortium.

www.more.com/cy-en/tickets/music/festival/united-street-festival-2026/

Antama Fest: September 12-13

Making a comeback for the third year, Antama Festival will fill the Municipal Gardens of Nicosia with traditional music from Cyprus, Greece and the Mediterranean. A two-day fiesta will unfold with live music, group dancing, handicraft workshops, shadow theatre and discussions. The full agenda is now live on the festival’s social media pages.

7th Nicosia International Festival: September 12-November 1

The Nicosia International Festival will run throughout the autumn months and present an impressive 22 productions from Cyprus, Greece, Lebanon, France, Ireland and Spain. The seventh edition kicks off with Goodbye Lindita by Mario Banushi.

www.nif.cy

Queer Wave 2026: September 18-27

NiMAC will host Cyprus’ LGBTQIA+ film festival this month, presenting a programme of cinema screenings, performances and special events that celebrate queer expression. The ten-day agenda will bring together local and international filmmakers, the community and its allies. Before the festival officially opens its doors, however, a series of pre-festival events will also take place.

www.queerwave.com

Milena Urgen will perform at the 4th Cyprus Choreography Showcase

4th Cyprus Choreography Showcase: September 18-20

In Limassol, the Rialto Theatre and the department of contemporary culture organise the latest edition of the Cyprus Choreography Showcase presenting choreographic works from Cyprus to international artistic directors and festival organisers. Eight productions are part of the programme this year and include works by Panos Malactos, Petros Konnaris and Rodia Vomvolou, Harry Koushos, Evie Demetriou/En Drasi, Milena Ugren Koulas and Stylish Junkies Collective, Elena Antoniou, Melina Sofocleous, and Andria Michaelidou.

www.rialto.com.cy

The Dog Festival will be held for the first time

Dog Fest: September 19-20

Arriving for the first time, this festival is dedicated to four-legged furry friends. Doggos and dog lovers are invited to a two-day event at the Cyprus State Fair in Nicosia, which aims to bring together the island’s pet community and connect it with pet brands, industry professionals, dog shelters and more.

More than 55 exhibitors will take part – from dog groomers to trainers, vets and beyond. Visitors will get to discover all kinds of services and products for their dogs, take part in competitions to win gifts, learn all about pet care, have fun at the Paws & Play zone or grow their family at the Adopt & Love corner.

www.facebook.com/dogfestcy

Moov City Festival: September 19-20

The team behind the explosive Music Element parties, with its impressive audio-visual elements and top-notch DJs, brings Moov City Festival this September. The old GSP Park transforms into a music, art and culture festival ground, filling it with artists, street food, cocktails and good music. Set to perform live are Stavroz, Skiadareses, Pan Pan, Alexis Sunder, Della, and Nwaina.

www.facebook.com/moovfestivalcy

21st International Cyprus Film Festival – Golden Aphrodite: September 23-25

A week of film screenings, photography exhibitions and monologues is coming up towards the end of the month at Melina Mercouri Hall in Nicosia. The film selection also focuses on Chinese cinema and Cyprus stories of 1974, while also celebrating women’s creativity and contribution to cinema.

www.facebook.com/cyprusfilmfest

14th interdisciplinary literature festival SARDAM: September 23-27

Logophiles, spoken word artists and performers will gather for a week of workshops, open mic nights, discussions and literature performances in Limassol. The 2026 agenda has two main performance evenings where a large number of local and international participants will present their works, three creative workshops and an online interview with this year’s Guest of Honour, Lydia Davis (Man Booker Prize 2013). Plus a group performance from Ireland and an installation from the UK join the festival.

www.sardamfestival.com

Beonix Music Festival: September 25-27

A hot summer music festival returns to ETKO in Limassol, presenting 50 international DJs and live acts across four stages. Electronic music sounds, techno beats, live entertainment and other performances will fill the venue for three days of non-stop partying. Some of the biggest names in the line-up this year include Röyksopp, Adam Beyer, CamelPhat, Monolink, Jan Blomqvist, Benny Benassi, Argy, Patrick Mason, Bedouin, Pan-Pot, Franky Wah, Wade, Mrak, Raxon and Spartaque.

www.beonix.art

Larnaca Beer Fest: September 26-27

For two days, Zouhouri Square will host this annual beer gathering. Microbreweries, local and international beer brands, and bars serving craft and draft beers will take over the square. The festival will be topped with delicious street food options and live music.

www.facebook.com/larnacabeerfestival

Moonwalk

Moonwalk: September 27

Protaras’ biggest music night is coming up as the summer period wraps up with the last full moon of the season. On September 27, more than 120 artists will perform live along Protaras’ coastal promenade, offering simultaneous performances, with free entry. Across 30 music stages spread along six kilometres, visitors will be able to stroll and enjoy the musicians. Additional dance groups will be presented at Stages 1 and 30, while food, drink and water stands operate. Plus, the Cyprus Astronomy Organisation will set up telescopes to observe the full moon.

www.moonwalk.com.cy

Lakatameia Riverwalk: September 30

Back again for another year, this event will bring music to the Pediaios River that cuts through Nicosia. Selected musicians, bands and local ensembles will perform live on September 30, transforming the linear park into an outdoor concert ground. With free entry, this festival wraps up September’s rich festival agenda.