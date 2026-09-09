Two 32-year-olds were on Wednesday arrested over their alleged involvement in a case of assault and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police said that the incident occurred around 9 m on Tuesday, when the two 32-year-olds went to an area in the Nicosia district, where they encountered a 30-year-old man.

One of the two 32-year-old suspects hit the 30-year-old with his vehicle and subsequently hit a relative of the victim who had rushed to the scene to help.

The 32-year-old driver of the car left the scene, while the second 32-year-old suspect, who had arrived on a motorcycle, remained at the scene. He attacked the 30-year-old, who managed to restrain him.

Police were and proceeded to arrest the 32-year-old driver of the motorcycle. Subsequently, the second suspect was also located and arrested by the police.

Further examinations revealed that the motorcycle the 32-year-old was riding had been reported stolen on August 30.

The two suspects were brought before the Nicosia district court on Wednesday morning, where they were remanded for eight days.

The 30-year-old and 32-year-old victims were taken to Nicosia general hospital, where it was found that the 32-year-old was injured in the chest and leg. He remains hospitalised for further treatment but is considered to be out of danger.

The 30-year-old was also detained for hospitalisation as a precaution.