Faneromeni26 Arts Festival wraps up this year’s edition with a contemporary live performance this week in the courtyard of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation. Titled Ledra’s Lament, the cross-communal and non-narrative performance is set to take place on Thursday, September 10, the final day of the summer-long festival.

Combining music, dance, design and drag art, this will be a unique event by a diverse group of artists and researchers. Talking about the performances, organisers say: “Nicosia was once known as the city of gardens, shaped by its fertile grounds with abundant access to water. The production reflects on what is beneath Nicosia’s damaged ecosystem. Drawing on the archives and historical memory of the ancient city of Ledra, the work approaches the past as a living source of inspiration.

“As for the language of the production,” they add, “creator and director Kris Muhammed Adem excavates traces of Eteocypriot from beneath the soil, a language once spoken in ancient Cyprus that has now largely disappeared from public memory.”

The performance welcomes on stage Troodia Christodoulou, Mizgin Bozkaya İçli, Noa Daoulatian, Doğa Uluçlar, Ahmet Zildji, Chiara Capizzi, Selsu Solman, Ayda Canova, Hayal Gezer, DIANA, Cosmo Mo Rose, Aphroditios, Hazal Barışer and Kris Muhammed Adem. The event begins at 8.30pm and has free admission, welcoming audiences to the Faneromeni26 Arts Festival one last time this summer.

Ledra’s Lament

Contemporary live performance, part of the Faneromeni26 Arts Festival. September 10. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free admission. www.boccf.org