U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday reiterated his support for Northern Ireland breaking from the United Kingdom to unify with the Republic of Ireland, but said he would not talk about Scotland becoming independent “yet”.

“You have Northern Ireland and you have Ireland and it would seem to me that one of the naturals of all time is to put them together,” Trump told reporters during a visit to the Irish Open golf tournament, doubling down on comments made in Dublin on Saturday.

“You asked about Scotland. That one I won’t talk about yet. I’ll save that for another day,” he added.