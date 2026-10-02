Two days full of the tastiest sweet treats and fresh mountain air await at the Platres Chocolate Festival this weekend. On October 3 and 4, the entire village will host workshops, music, dancing and offer lots of chocolate bites.

The festival begins at 11am on Saturday with welcome speeches and a chocolate workshop with TV chef Chryso Lefou. Traditional dances by the Diplogefyro dance group will follow at 11.30 before face painting and glitter tattoos entertain young visitors in the afternoon.

A live link with Zenith FM will give the festival a more upbeat mood while from 5pm onwards singer Nikos Christodoulou will perform live. Throughout the day, visitors can also satisfy their sweet tooth at the chocolate photo booth and at stalls selling various chocolate treats.

Sunday’s programme begins with a walk through the narrow streets and nature trails of Platres at 9am. More music, traditional dancing and chocolate workshops will follow as well as a children’s mosaic workshop at 3pm.

In the afternoon, two musicians will take visitors on a journey from rembetiko music to contemporary Greek folk music, ending the weekend with melodic tunes.

Platres Chocolate Festival

Weekend festival with chocolate workshops, craft sessions, music, markets, walks and more. October 3-4. Platres village, Limassol district. 10am-7pm. Free admission