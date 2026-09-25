The University of Limassol has strengthened its international academic network through a new partnership with Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU), India, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions.

The agreement, facilitated through the Symbiosis Centre for International Education (SCIE), establishes a framework for academic cooperation in areas including teaching, research, student and faculty engagement, knowledge exchange and academic mobility.

Representing UoL at the signing ceremony was Professor Demetra Sorvatzioti, Vice-Rector for International Affairs and Research and Chair of the Department of Law, who visited Symbiosis Law School, Pune, to formalise the partnership.

The ceremony brought together Professor Demetra Sorvatzioti, Ms Amruta Ruikar, Director of the Symbiosis Centre for International Education (SCIE); Dr Anupama S. Kotur, Deputy Director of SCIE; and Professor (Dr) Shashikala Gurpur, Director and Dean of Symbiosis Law School, Pune.

Expanding Opportunities for Academic Cooperation

The partnership provides a framework for collaboration across a range of academic and research activities, including:

Collaborative research and academic exchange

Faculty and student engagement, including a Summer School initiative

Knowledge sharing and interdisciplinary dialogue

Joint academic and research collaborations

Teaching, research and academic mobility

Through the agreement, the two institutions will have the opportunity to develop joint initiatives that bring together students, faculty members and researchers across different disciplines and academic environments.

For the University of Limassol, the partnership forms part of its broader commitment to strengthening international academic cooperation and developing relationships with institutions that support the exchange of knowledge, research collaboration and academic mobility.

The University of Limassol looks forward to developing its collaboration with Symbiosis International University and exploring further opportunities in research, teaching, student engagement and academic exchange.