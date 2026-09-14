The man finding forever homes for the island’s strays

Keith Newman’s home is hardly ever quiet. He typically has a dog tagging along behind him, a dog that needs something, and at least one taking a nap somewhere inconvenient. Even on weekends and holidays, there is very little difference. There are dogs to feed, medication to give, and living areas to clean.

There are currently 25 dogs sharing his home with him, while another 75 live in the adjacent shelter.

“It’s chaotic at times, but it becomes your normal,” says Keith, president of AIRS Foundation.

Four years ago, when the Cyprus Mail first spoke to him, AIRS was home to around 20 rescue dogs. A lot has changed since then.

The biggest change occurred in June 2023 when AIRS moved to new premises in Anarita. The larger size gave Keith and the team more room to separate the dogs according to their needs, with areas where they can run, play and socialise, and quieter spaces for the dogs that require them.

More and more dogs

As AIRS grew, so did the workload. Feeding alone requires organisation. Some dogs have different diets, others need medication or are recovering from treatment, while cleaning continues throughout the day.

Keith Newman with one of the shleter’s dogs

“You don’t clean the sanctuary in the morning and then tick that job off the list. You are doing it throughout the day,” says Keith.

There are also veterinary appointments and supplies to pick up, dogs arriving, adoption inquiries to handle, and transport to be arranged. Then there are also the things no one planned for. “Rescue doesn’t tend to follow a timetable!”

Nevertheless, Keith points out that one of the most important things in a day is the personal time he spends with the dogs. New arrivals may be frightened or unsure of people, and some of their backgrounds are unknown. Some will look for comfort and reassurance almost immediately. Others need time and space before they are ready to trust anyone.

“You can’t expect every dog to respond in the same way.”

Though he takes care of so many, Keith gets to know their individual personalities and behaviors. He knows which dogs get along, which want attention, which ones prefer their own space, and even their expressions that give away their mood.

100 dogs, 100 personalities

Boe, for instance, was a loner for some time. He kept his distance, and earning his trust took patience. Today he plays with other dogs and, as Keith puts it, has discovered that “cuddles aren’t such a bad thing.”

Duchess is another long-time resident. She is one of the oldest dogs there and has spent enough time with Keith for him to recognise what she wants.

Keith surrouned by dogs

Recently, a group of young Miniature Pinschers arrived, including two pregnant females. While a few have kept their distance, trying to figure out if they can trust the people around them, others have immediately become friendly and eager for attention.

Several dogs may come from the same situation, Keith says, and react totally differently. Some may find themselves cuddled up in people’s laps after just a day, while others may take weeks to feel comfortable enough to relax.

“So, although we have a lot of dogs, I don’t look outside and just see a group of dogs. I see Boe, Duchess, the little Pinschers and all the individual personalities we’ve come to know.”

Getting to know their personalities also matters when it comes to finding them homes.

AIRS rehomes dogs both in Cyprus and abroad, yet Keith stresses that the aim is not just to get as many dogs out of the sanctuary as possible. Potential adopters are matched according to their circumstances, lifestyle and expectations, in addition to what the team has learned about each dog.

In the past 18 months alone, AIRS has rehomed 300 dogs in Germany. Another 50 have been rehomed in the UK over the past five years.

Finding the right home

A dog with high levels of energy may not work well for one family but may fit perfectly for another. Some dogs need experienced owners, while an older, quieter dog may be a better match for someone looking for a very different companion.

Not every dog is chosen. Some are overlooked due to age; others because of their breed or size. Some may require a more experienced owner. And sometimes, Keith says, there is no obvious reason at all.

Keith preparing to feed his charges

“They’ve simply never been chosen.” Those dogs remain at AIRS for as long as necessary, while the foundation tries to find them a forever home. “While they are waiting, AIRS is their home”.

It’s these dogs that inspired AIRS’ upcoming Long Stay Legends Dog Show, taking place on September 26 in Emba. The event will focus on dogs that have spent lengthy periods in shelters, giving people the opportunity to meet them in person.

“A puppy can attract attention immediately, but an older dog, a larger dog, or one that has been in rescue for several years can gradually become part of the background,” says Keith.

The years spent managing AIRS have completely transformed Keith’s life. His time is rarely his own, and he admits that one of the most difficult parts is accepting that he cannot save every dog.

Nonetheless, he has witnessed frightened dogs come to trust people and dogs that have waited years finally find homes. “It can be exhausting, frustrating, funny, chaotic and heartbreaking, sometimes all in the same day”. But seeing dogs running, playing, or sleeping peacefully reminds him why he continues. “And that’s why I get up the next morning and do it all again”.

Long Stay Legends Dog Show

A Long Stay Legends Fashion Show, rescue dog parade, live entertainment, local vendors and fundraising raffle. September 26, 11am–5pm at My German Doener, Emba. www.airs-foundation.com/