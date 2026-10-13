Jewelry worth a total of €41,163 was found in the luggage of a passenger arriving from Dubai at Larnaca airport in early October, the customs department said on Tuesday.

According to the authorities, the Greek Cypriot passenger had chosen the green “Nothing to declare” lane when leaving the customs area and was selected for baggage screening on October 2.

“During the physical inspection that followed, 31 pieces of jewelry [including] one set of earrings, one pendant, 10 rings, 17 bracelets, 2 necklaces, 13 diamonds and 32 jewelry certificates, with a total value of €41,163, were found in his luggage, which he failed to declare to customs for the payment of the corresponding duties and taxes,” the customs department said.

The goods were seized and the passenger was ordered to pay an amount of €10,000 for the corresponding duties and taxes plus the additional financial charges and interest on October 9.

The passenger’s request for an out-of-court settlement was accepted, with additional amount of €5,000 being paid.