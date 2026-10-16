Cyprus’ dietitians and nutritionists joined the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on Friday in calling for innovation, cooperation and policies that secure adequate, safe, nutritious and affordable food for all.

In a statement to mark World Food Day, the Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists said that, based on FAO data, 645 million people were facing hunger and 2.69 billion were financially unable to secure healthy food.

“Food security is not just about the quantity of food, but also about quality, accessibility, safety, fair distrubution and sustainability,” it said, adding that a healthy diet should not be a priviledge enjoyed by few, but a right for all.

The association said people in Cyprus should follow the Mediterranean diet, with plenty of vegetables, fruit, pulses, whole grains and olive oil.

People over the age of ten should aim to consume at least 400g of fruit and vegetables per day, opt for plant-based proteins, such as lentils, beans and chickpeas, prefer seasonal and local products, and limit salt to less than 5g per day.