An 18-year-old male is said to be in a “serious” condition at the Nicosia general hospital on Saturday after having been injured after being involved in a motorcycle incident shortly after midnight.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 12.20am, with the 18-year-old colliding first with a bus and then with the wall of a house.

He was initially taken to the Famagusta general hospital and diagnosed with an epidural haematoma – a collection of blood which forms between the skull and the outermost protective membrane covering the brain – and spinal fractures.

On account of the severity of the injuries he had suffered, he was then transferred to the Nicosia general hospital, where he remains, and where doctors have described his condition as “serious but stable”.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.