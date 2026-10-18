Sunday’s weather will be mostly clear across most of the island, though cloud cover is expected in parts.

Temperatures will rise to 26 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and 16 degrees in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with temperatures set to drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 16 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and six degrees in the mountains.

The new week will begin with largely clear weather on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, though this will be tempered by increased cloud cover in parts.

Temperatures will remain stable until Wednesday at the earliest.