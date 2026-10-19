LPM Limassol invites guests to experience Le Dîner en Blanc on Friday, October 23, 2026, for an exclusive evening dedicated to the art of Champagne, exceptional gastronomy and the pleasure of shared experiences.

Hosted at Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, the event will bring together the distinctive spirit of LPM, the craftsmanship of Maison Henri Giraud and an elegant all-white dress code for a memorable evening of culinary discovery, music and conversation.

At the heart of the experience is Maison Henri Giraud, the historic Champagne House rooted in the Grand Cru village of Aÿ, with a family heritage dating back to 1625. Renowned for its distinctive approach to winemaking, its emphasis on Pinot Noir and its relationship with the oak forests of Argonne, the House represents a compelling expression of Champagne craftsmanship and individuality.

The evening will welcome Sébastien Struzik, Deputy Cellar Master and Oenologist of Maison Henri Giraud, who will share insights into the philosophy, heritage and expertise behind the House’s Champagnes, offering guests a closer understanding of the people and craftsmanship behind each cuvée.

A specially-curated menu created for the occasion will be paired with selected Henri Giraud Champagnes, bringing together refined flavours and thoughtful pairings in the signature French-Mediterranean setting of LPM. Live music will accompany the evening, adding rhythm and energy to an experience designed around the pleasures of fine dining and conviviality.

Guests are invited to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing entirely in white, creating an elegant visual expression of this exclusive gathering.

Event details

Event: Le Dîner en Blanc at LPM

Le Dîner en Blanc at LPM Date: Friday, October 23, 2026

Friday, October 23, 2026 Time: From 7.30pm

From 7.30pm Venue: LPM Limassol, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol

LPM Limassol, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol Price: €195 per person

€195 per person Menu: Champagne Menu 2026.pdf

Champagne Menu 2026.pdf Dress code: All white

Reservations are available by contacting [email protected], calling +357 25 862 222, or visiting LPM Limassol Reservations.

Le Dîner en Blanc at LPM promises an evening where the art of Champagne, gastronomy and contemporary elegance come together in one exceptional setting.