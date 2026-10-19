Monday’s weather will be mostly clear across most of the island, though cloud cover is expected in parts.

Temperatures will rise to 25 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and 16 degrees in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though again tempered by partial cloud, particularly along the western and northern coasts of the island, with temperatures set to drop to 12 degrees Celsius inland, 15 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and six degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weather will remain largely unchanged through Thursday, with temperatures set to rise.