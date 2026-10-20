Cyprus promoted its business environment and opportunities in financial technology at an international blockchain summit held in Washington and New York between September 29 and October 2, with government representatives taking part in discussions on digital assets, regulation and cross-border innovation.

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry represented the Republic of Cyprus through its New York Trade Centre at the summit, entitled The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law 2026.

The event was organised by the international non-profit Government Blockchain Association and brought together senior policymakers, business leaders, investors and technology specialists.

Discussions focused on the implications of artificial intelligence, blockchain and quantum computing for international governance and financial infrastructure, alongside regulatory frameworks and digital assets.

During the summit, the New York Trade Centre operated an information stand to present Cyprus as a European business hub and outline its prospects in innovation and financial technology, commonly known as fintech.

Visitors were also briefed on the island’s business and regulatory environment and the advantages available to companies operating from Cyprus through its membership of the European Union’s single market.

Cyprus’ Trade Counsellor in New York, Aristos Constantinou, also took part in a round-table discussion at the US Capitol alongside American officials and industry figures.

Participants included Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of Cardano, with discussions focusing on regulation, digital sovereignty and cross-border innovation.

The summit concluded on October 2 with a forum at the United Nations headquarters in New York, examining the impact of emerging technologies on financial systems.

Constantinou participated as a panellist alongside Michael Terpin, a digital assets entrepreneur and investor, and Anthony Howell, director and representative of the government of Bermuda in Washington.

The discussion, which examined international cooperation on the regulatory oversight of digital assets, was moderated by Heather Leigh Flannery, co-founder and chair of the board of Blockchain in Healthcare Global.

The ministry said Cyprus’ participation formed part of its efforts to strengthen the international reach of Cypriot service providers and promote the island as an international business centre.

The initiative also sought to highlight Cyprus’ growth prospects in the digital economy and emerging technologies, the ministry added.