The European Union and China have called for greater stability in international shipping, with greener maritime transport, container markets and supply chain resilience dominating discussions in Shanghai, as Cyprus steps up efforts to strengthen its shipping relations with Beijing.

The discussions took place on Monday, October 19, during the 19th implementation meeting of the EU-China Maritime Transport Agreement, according to a joint statement published by the European Commission.

Representatives from both sides examined developments affecting international maritime transport, particularly the challenges facing container shipping and the need to maintain reliable trade connections between Europe and China.

The talks also covered green shipping, international maritime policies and the smooth functioning of supply chains, with both sides recognising the importance of stable and predictable conditions for shipping companies and international trade.

Leading the European delegation was Fotini Ioannidou, director for waterborne transport at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, while China was represented by Yang Huaxiong, director-general of the Water Transport Bureau at the country’s Ministry of Transport.

Representatives of EU member states, Chinese authorities and the maritime industry also participated.

For Cyprus, the discussions come as Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis continues her 16-day Asian visit from October 14 to 29, covering Japan, China and South Korea, with the aim of strengthening maritime cooperation and attracting new business to the Cyprus shipping register.

Having completed a series of meetings in Japan, Hadjimanolis has already held shipping discussions in Shanghai with Chinese officials and industry representatives, while her programme also includes the North Bund International Shipping Forum on October 20 – 21 and the 10th Capital Link International Shipping Forum on October 20.

Her visit will also take her to Zhoushan for the naming ceremony of Safe Bulkers’ M/V Kypros Island, an 81,200-deadweight-tonne methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier, launched in June and scheduled for delivery at the end of October under the Cyprus flag.

Meanwhile, the visit builds on September discussions between Hadjimanolis and Chinese ambassador Yang Yundong, during which the two sides examined maritime education, seafarers’ welfare and closer cooperation within the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

According to the Chinese embassy, Beijing also expressed an interest in strengthening coordination with Cyprus through the IMO, particularly on matters affecting international shipping.

Beyond the bilateral relationship, the Shanghai meeting comes as Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on third-country maritime technologies and manufacturing while maintaining access to global shipping markets.

Earlier this year, the European Commission introduced its EU Industrial Maritime Strategy, designed to strengthen European shipbuilding, encourage investment in cleaner technologies and improve the resilience of maritime supply chains.

The Council subsequently endorsed the strategy’s priorities in June, during Cyprus’ presidency of the EU Council, highlighting the need to protect Europe’s competitiveness while accelerating shipping’s environmental transition.

However, the green transition remains a considerable challenge for shipowners, particularly as international negotiations over a global framework for reducing shipping emissions have yet to produce a final agreement.

The IMO postponed adoption of its proposed net-zero framework in 2025, with further negotiations scheduled for late November and early December 2026. The proposed measures include a global marine fuel standard and a mechanism for pricing greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, the wider economic relationship between Brussels and Beijing remains under pressure. The EU’s goods trade deficit with China reached €360 billion in 2025, prompting European leaders to examine additional measures to address trade imbalances and reduce dependence on Chinese imports.

The maritime agreement provides an established channel for cooperation. Originally signed in 2002 and entering into force in 2008, it is intended to improve conditions for maritime cargo transport, including access to ports, shipping services and commercial operations.

Cyprus was among the EU member states incorporated into the agreement through a protocol signed in 2005, following the Union’s enlargement the previous year.