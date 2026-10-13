Cyprus Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis is leaving for a 16-day visit to Japan, China and South Korea on Tuesday, seeking to strengthen maritime cooperation, attract new business and promote the Cyprus flag in three of Asia’s major shipping markets.

The working visit, scheduled for October 14 to 29, will include international maritime forums, bilateral meetings with government officials and discussions with shipowners, shipping companies and shipyards.

According to the Shipping Deputy Ministry, the visit forms part of its efforts to expand Cyprus’ presence in Asian markets, strengthen the competitiveness of the Cyprus shipping register and develop new commercial partnerships.

In Tokyo, Hadjimanolis will attend the 5th Capital Link Japan Maritime Forum, where she will hold a one-on-one discussion with Capital Link founder and president Nicolas Bornozis on leadership, maritime policy, competitiveness and international cooperation.

The Shipping Deputy Ministry will also organise a dedicated event for representatives of Japan’s shipping and business communities, promoting the Cyprus flag and the island’s position as an international maritime centre.

The programme will include bilateral meetings with Japanese shipping industry representatives, as Cyprus seeks to establish closer commercial ties with the country’s maritime sector.

Hadjimanolis will then travel to Shanghai, where she will participate in the North Bund International Shipping Forum, following an invitation from Chinese Transport Minister Liu Wei.

The government-level gathering brings together senior representatives of the international maritime industry and provides an opportunity for Cyprus to strengthen its shipping relations with China.

During her stay, she will also attend the 10th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum in Pudong and the opening of Shanghai Pudong International Shipping Week.

Further meetings are planned with Chinese shipowners, shipping companies, shipyards and business representatives, focusing on industry developments and opportunities for cooperation.

The visit will also take Hadjimanolis to Zhoushan, where she will attend the naming ceremony of the newly built M/V Kypros Island, owned by Safe Bulkers Inc., the shipping company of Polys V. Hadjioannou.

The vessel, built at a shipyard in Zhoushan, is expected to join the Cyprus shipping register, adding another ship to the Cyprus-flagged fleet.

The final leg of the visit will take place in South Korea, where Hadjimanolis will attend the 2026 World Maritime Day Parallel Event and Korea Maritime Week, following invitations from the country’s Minister of Oceans and Fisheries and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez.

She will participate in a ministerial panel alongside representatives from South Korea, Norway, India and Nigeria, as well as the IMO secretary-general.

Discussions will focus on the role of governments in implementing international maritime conventions and ensuring their effective enforcement at national level.

Hadjimanolis is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with her South Korean counterpart, with discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation under the existing maritime agreement between Cyprus and South Korea.

The Shipping Deputy Ministry said “the three-country visit is intended to support new business opportunities, strengthen international partnerships and reinforce Cyprus’ position as a competitive global shipping centre.”