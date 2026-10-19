Cyprus is pursuing fresh shipping business in China after a series of meetings with Japanese shipowners, shipyards and government officials, as Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis promotes a national ship register now at its highest level in 25 years.

The latest round of contacts took place in Shanghai, where Hadjimanolis met Wang Qian, vice-director of the Shanghai Pudong New Area Commission of Commerce and Shipping Service Office, ahead of this week’s major international maritime gatherings.

Their discussions focused on the upcoming North Bund International Shipping Forum and its contribution to strengthening cooperation between governments and the global shipping industry.

Hadjimanolis also met representatives of Dalian Trawind Shipping and Fortuna Shipbrokers Inc., presenting the competitive advantages of the Cyprus flag and discussing opportunities for shipowners seeking to register vessels under the Cypriot register.

The discussions provided an opportunity to address questions about the registry and promote Cyprus as a maritime partner for Chinese shipping businesses.

The meetings come ahead of the North Bund Forum, scheduled for October 20 – 21, which is expected to attract approximately 4,000 participants from more than 50 countries and regions.

Organised jointly by China’s Ministry of Transport and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, the forum will examine international shipping, maritime safety, financing, insurance, digitalisation and the industry’s transition towards cleaner fuels.

More than 60 related events are planned, with discussions centred on strengthening the resilience of global shipping and aviation.

Hadjimanolis is also scheduled to participate in the 10th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum in Pudong on Tuesday, October 20, where she is listed among the speakers for a ministerial roundtable on international maritime leadership.

The forum’s programme also includes Polys Hajioannou, chief executive of Safe Bulkers and president of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS), alongside other international shipping executives discussing fleet renewal, ship financing, dry bulk markets and maritime competitiveness.

The China visit will also take Hadjimanolis to Zhoushan, where she is expected to attend the naming ceremony of Safe Bulkers’ Kypros Island, a newly built vessel intended for the Cyprus register.

The 81,200-deadweight-tonne methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier, launched in June at the Tsuneishi shipyard on Xiushan Island, is scheduled for delivery at the end of October.

According to the Zhejiang Maritime Safety Administration, the vessel was scheduled to undergo sea trials between October 11 and 16, ahead of its planned delivery.

The developments in China follow Hadjimanolis’ earlier programme in Tokyo, where she met Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Kenta Aoshima, on Friday, October 16.

Her meetings with the Japanese maritime industry also included senior representatives of Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Nihon Shipyard, NYK Line, ITOCHU Corporation and SSY Projects.

The discussions explored opportunities to expand maritime cooperation, bringing Cyprus into closer contact with Japanese shipowners, shipbuilders, shipping operators and other businesses involved in international maritime trade.

During the 5th Annual Capital Link Japan Maritime Forum, held at the Tokyo American Club on October 16, Hadjimanolis participated in a one-on-one discussion with Capital Link founder and president Nicolas Bornozis on global maritime leadership, competitiveness, policy and international cooperation.

The forum also examined Japan’s shipbuilding plans, the financing of new vessels and the development of ammonia-powered ships, with participation from Japanese shipyards, shipping companies and financial institutions.

Hajioannou joined a separate panel on international shipowners conducting business in Japan, discussing commercial opportunities alongside other executives from the global shipping industry.

The Tokyo engagements followed a Cyprus Ship Registry reception on October 15, hosted by Hadjimanolis for representatives of Japan’s maritime and business communities.

Hajioannou delivered the opening address, while the minister presented Cyprus’ shipping services, regulatory framework and efforts to attract additional vessels to the national register.

Speaking at the reception, Hadjimanolis announced that the Cyprus Ship Registry had grown by 27 per cent since September 2023, reaching its highest level in 25 years.

According to her official address, the expansion reflects efforts to improve the registry’s competitiveness, simplify administrative procedures and provide more responsive services to international shipowners.

She also emphasised Cyprus’ inclusion on the White Lists of the Paris and Tokyo Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), which reflect the safety and inspection performance of ships operating under national flags.

The Cypriot minister’s visit coincided with a separate diplomatic and commercial push by Greek Shipping Minister Vassilis Kikilias, who held a series of high-level meetings in Tokyo aimed at expanding cooperation with Japan in shipping, shipbuilding and port infrastructure.

Kikilias met Japanese Minister for Development Strategy Minoru Kiuchi, Vice-Minister for Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Kentaro Asahi, and Taro Kono, chairman of the Japan–Greece Parliamentary Friendship Group.

According to the Greek shipping ministry, discussions with Kiuchi focused on security threats in the Strait of Hormuz, their consequences for international maritime trade and opportunities for closer cooperation in port logistics and shipbuilding.

The two ministers also examined cooperation within the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), particularly negotiations concerning shipping’s energy transition, while reaffirming their countries’ commitment to international law and freedom of navigation.

In separate talks with Asahi, Kikilias discussed expanding investment opportunities in shipping and shipbuilding, alongside closer operational cooperation between the Greek and Japanese coast guards.

The Greek minister stressed that the shortage of alternative marine fuels made liquefied natural gas (LNG) an important transitional option, warning that decisions on shipping’s energy transition could directly affect global energy prices, trade costs and economic competitiveness.

His discussions with Kono also covered geopolitical developments, including the conflict affecting the Strait of Hormuz and the war in Ukraine, while both sides agreed to pursue closer maritime cooperation, recognising the contribution of Greek-owned vessels to Japan’s energy supplies.

The parallel engagements by Cyprus and Greece underline the growing importance of Japanese shipbuilding, maritime investment and international shipping policy for both Mediterranean maritime centres, as shipowners face increasing geopolitical risks and pressure to renew their fleets.

The renewed outreach to Japan follows existing commercial ties between Cyprus and Japanese companies, including agreements announced by Safe Bulkers in May for four Japanese-built dry bulk vessels, with deliveries scheduled for 2029.

The latest meetings form part of Hadjimanolis’ wider October 14 – 29 Asian mission, which will continue to South Korea.

There, she is expected to attend the 2026 World Maritime Day Parallel Event and Korea Maritime Week, alongside IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez and government representatives from several countries.

Her programme will include discussions on the implementation of international maritime conventions and bilateral talks aimed at strengthening Cyprus’ shipping cooperation with South Korea.