Dust from Syria and Lebanon is reaching Cyprus this week, with more episodes expected in the coming days.

Met office spokesman Andreas Chrysanthou said that it was unusual to see dust this often at this time of year.

Dust is expected to blow in from the east tonight and tomorrow, though Chrysanthou said the island was under no significant burden for now and concentrations should stay low in the coming days.

The weather will stay mostly clear and warm, with highs of 28C expected in Nicosia, up from 25C earlier this week.

In Troodos temperatures should stay at around 9C, after dropping to 6C, while Limassol and Paphos will see 16C to 18C.

Chrysanthou said temperatures would stay one or two degrees above recent levels until Friday, close to normal for the time of year.

Next week is expected to look very different, with rain and storms possible from the middle of the week.