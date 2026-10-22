Where do you live?

I live with my beloved wife, Anna, and our dog, Nugget.

What did you have for breakfast?

I had my favourite breakfast: toasted wholegrain bread with dry anari cheese and plums. But I wish I’d had a chocolate croissant!

Describe your perfect day

My perfect day would definitely be spent somewhere in nature, relaxing, having a nice coffee and enjoying a piece of my favourite sweet treat.

Best book ever read?

I think my favourite book I’ve ever read is The Little Book of Hygge: The Danish Way to Live Well. I found it fascinating to learn about how the Danes live and the habits they have. Reading it actually helped me quite a lot.

Best childhood memory?

One beautiful memory I have is from when I was little and my grandfather would take me on long bicycle rides. He was a lottery ticket seller, so he would ride around the city centre selling tickets and take me along with him. It’s such a beautiful memory.

What is always in your fridge?

Sparkling water, cucumbers, chocolate and home-cooked meals!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I’ve been listening to Olivia Dean recently.

What’s your spirit animal?

My spirit animal would definitely be some kind of bird. Whenever I see birds in the sky, I think about how much I would love to fly that high, too. Their singing also calms me down so much.

What are you most proud of?

Professionally, I’m very proud of the journey I’ve had with Lash Dolls so far, and I’m also incredibly proud of our new shop.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The scene in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things where Bella, the main character, learns how to walk. It was so iconic! It’s one of my favourite films ever.

If you could pick anyone at all, alive or dead, to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I’d choose my favourite singer, my one and only, Amy Winehouse. I would absolutely love to meet her. I was so sad when she passed away!

If you could time travel, when and where would you go?

I’d travel back to the 1950s. I love the aesthetic, the shapes, the fashion — everything about that era!

What is your greatest fear?

I think my greatest fear is earthquakes. I’m really scared of them.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

First of all, I’d tell him not to take everything so seriously. I’d also tell him not to worry so much and remind him that he is worthy and that he is enough.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

I could never be with someone who takes themselves too seriously or doesn’t have a sense of humour!

What would you do if the world was going to end in 24 hours?

I’d hug and kiss all my loved ones, have a glass of wine and enjoy a nice pasta dish by the beach.

George creates handmade fabric dolls, fluffy soft toys, accessories and illustrations. He also run creative workshops for kids, teens and adults, as well as birthday workshops. Halloween workshops will be held throughout October, followed by an annual Christmas event on December 5 and 6. Follow him on Instagram