The European Commission urged member states on Thursday to apply for loans from a €21.3 billion ($23.74 billion) pot available through the European Union’s SAFE defence funding programme to boost their own forces and support Ukraine.

The Commission encouraged member states to launch joint procurement programmes with Ukraine, using funds from SAFE’s second round.

Member states should prioritise the urgent needs of Ukrainian and their own armed forces in air and missile defence systems, drones and counter-drone systems, ammunition and missiles, the Commission said.

The Security Action for Europe instrument is a joint borrowing scheme backed by the EU budget aimed at boosting the bloc’s defence capabilities and helping member states meet new, more ambitious NATO spending targets.