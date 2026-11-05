Cyprus and Israel are exploring closer cooperation in counterterrorism, emergency preparedness, law enforcement and efforts to combat violence against women, following a meeting between Justice Minister Costas Fitiris and Israel’s new ambassador to Cyprus, Shuli Davidovich.

In a post on X, Davidovich said the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties through joint exercises and training programmes, as well as cooperation on legal affairs.

“It was a pleasure meeting with Mr Costas Fitiris to discuss matters of mutual interest and the strong ties between Israel and Cyprus,” she said.

The two also discussed the growing international challenge of antisemitism, stressing the importance of tackling it through awareness, education and action.

“We reaffirmed commitment to deepening the close partnership and exploring new avenues for cooperation,” Davidovich said.

In a separate post introducing herself as Israel’s ambassador to Cyprus, Davidovich expressed her enthusiasm for taking up the position and outlined her priorities for strengthening relations between the two countries.

“My goal is to build on the many existing connections, further strengthen our strategic partnership, and the diverse areas of cooperation. I also wish to make Israel more accessible to the people of Cyprus,” she said.

She also referred to the historical ties between the two countries, recalling Cyprus’s role in providing refuge to Jewish survivors of the Holocaust.

“Almost 80 years ago, Cypriots opened their hearts to Jewish refugees and Holocaust survivors on their journey to Israel, an act of kindness that is part of our common heritage,” she said.

Davidovich, also expressed her interest in discovering Cyprus’s culture and traditions, ending her introductory message with a few words in Greek: “I am very happy to be here and look forward to getting to know Cyprus and its people.”