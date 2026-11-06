England manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday that players who impress in camp will keep their places, defending his decision to omit Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer while giving Borussia Dortmund’s Jobe Bellingham a first senior call-up.

Palmer was the most notable omission from Tuchel’s squad for this month’s Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain despite scoring five goals and providing three assists in 11 appearances for Chelsea this season.

Tuchel, however, said England’s existing attacking midfielders had earned the right to retain their places after impressing during the previous camp.

“We have enough number 10s and we stick to the guys who were in the previous camp because we were happy with the two and a half weeks we had together,” Tuchel told reporters.

The German, who said Palmer had missed too many opportunities to impress after the Chelsea player withdrew from England’s September camp through injury, said selection depended on what players produced with the national team.

“It counts when you are in camp. The players and the boys who were in camp built something extraordinary,” Tuchel said.

“That’s why the credit goes to them, the trust is for them. If you are in camp, this is your chance to impress.

“The competition is on and the players who were in camp did an amazing job and kept their place.”

DOOR REMAINS OPEN FOR PALMER

Tuchel insisted Palmer remained in England’s plans.

“It’s not personal and of course we will never assume that Cole is not in the mindset to come and desperate to play for his country,” he said, adding that the door remained open for the 24-year-old’s return.

The England manager’s emphasis on rewarding players who seize their opportunities was also reflected in the inclusion of Bellingham, who has impressed for Borussia Dortmund after captaining England’s under-21 side.

“The door should always be open and the pathway should always be open for special performances over a long period of time and that is what Jobe has done,” Tuchel said.

“He found his way and his rhythm with Dortmund, where he has had an excellent start to the season. He is a regular starter there and now very influential.”

Tuchel contrasted Bellingham’s rise with the situation of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who missed the previous England camp through injury.

“I think Kobbie had a difficult spell with his club and in the meantime it was Jobe who impressed at the same time,” Tuchel said.

“That is what we want. The door is always open for younger players to overtake and make their mark.”

Fulham’s Josh King was also included, with Tuchel describing the versatile attacker as an “exciting player” whose attitude and flexibility had impressed the coaching staff.

Defenders Trevoh Chalobah and Tino Livramento were unavailable due to injury, while Manchester City left back Nico O’Reilly missed out after coach Enzo Maresca informed England he was not fully fit.

England, second in Nations League Group C, host Croatia at Wembley on November 12 before travelling to Madrid to face Spain three days later.