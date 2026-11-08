Europeans will participate in talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi next week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Sunday.

“The Europeans will be well represented; France will be in Abu Dhabi to take part in these discussions,” Barrot told French radio station RTL in an interview.

“I can’t tell you yet who will be representing France on this occasion, but France will certainly be there,” he added.

US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday Washington would bring delegations from Ukraine and Russia together in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 to discuss ending Moscow’s war against Ukraine, post-war security agreements and de-escalation.