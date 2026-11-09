Five Cypriot antiquities have been returned to the island from Sweden after they were voluntarily handed over, the department of antiquities said on Monday.

The items were handed over to the Cyprus embassy in Sweden on October 21.

They include four ancient pottery objects dating from the Middle and Late Bronze Age and the Cypro-Geometric period, as well as a fragment of a clay female figurine dating to the sixth century BC.

The department of antiquities thanked the family of Bengt Widehag and auction house Crafoord Auktioner for their role in the return of the objects.