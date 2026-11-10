Seven British bases customs and immigration officers are undergoing drone pilot training to strengthen surveillance and enforcement operations across the base areas.

The training, provided by UK experts, will help officers detect and respond to illegal immigration and smuggling, particularly along the buffer zone.

Head of customs and immigration Mark Hartley said the use of new technology would help officers gather intelligence, assess risks and respond more quickly to incidents.

He said technology would support officers’ work rather than replace their professional judgement.

The drones have already been used to assist other bases’ departments, including the environmental department and area office.

They are also expected to support aerial surveys, site assessments and environmental monitoring.

The bases’ customs and immigration department is responsible for a range of duties, including inland immigration, fisheries enforcement and monitoring sea bathing areas.